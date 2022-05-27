Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novartis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $91.26 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.