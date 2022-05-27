Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

