Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,385,000 after acquiring an additional 569,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after acquiring an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,618,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $107.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

