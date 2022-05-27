Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 3,208 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $46.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

