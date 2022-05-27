Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,633,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG opened at $230.92 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.55.

