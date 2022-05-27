Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $157.99 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.01. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

