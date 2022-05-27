Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southern by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 679,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,824,000 after acquiring an additional 301,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SO opened at $75.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

