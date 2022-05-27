Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) PT Lowered to $5.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.66 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 736,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136,847 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

