Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.06.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 16.1% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

