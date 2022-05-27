Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

NYSE MUSA opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.45. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.58.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.50%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA (Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.