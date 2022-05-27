Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

