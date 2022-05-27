Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COOP. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.40.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,603 shares of company stock worth $4,269,292. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.