Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

MSI stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,502. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $199.24 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.36.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

