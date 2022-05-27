Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $71.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $1.8212 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.