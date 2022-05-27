Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $80.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

