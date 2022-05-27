Morgan Stanley Cuts Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $15.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.37 and a quick ratio of 25.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $401.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

