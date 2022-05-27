Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNPR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

MNPR stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

