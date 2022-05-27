Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $421.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.44 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.42.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

