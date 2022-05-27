MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up to $233.06

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $233.06, but opened at $242.28. MongoDB shares last traded at $243.17, with a volume of 3,959 shares changing hands.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.50 and a 200 day moving average of $413.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock valued at $43,717,816. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.