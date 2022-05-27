Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.