monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 250.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNDY stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,865. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. monday.com has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. monday.com’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

