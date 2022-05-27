Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $15,499.80 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,308 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $15,499.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,474.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MNTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

