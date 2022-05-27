Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $56.43 Average PT from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,802. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.28.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

