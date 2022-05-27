Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $563.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 100,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.