Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $563.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
