Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

NYSE MODN opened at $23.74 on Friday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $874.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

