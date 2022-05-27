Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MTC remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

