Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.64

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.
