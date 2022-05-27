Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

MITEY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

