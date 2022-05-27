Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

MITEY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52. Mitsubishi Estate has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

