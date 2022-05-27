Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 830,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.00.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.