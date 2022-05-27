Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $20,193.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.43 or 0.01356033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00518722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031993 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009030 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

