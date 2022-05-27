Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 41.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $46,386.42 and approximately $15,584.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $10.37 or 0.00036351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.78 or 0.12634859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00519074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009062 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,473 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.