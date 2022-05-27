MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Releases Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. MINISO Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MNSO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 188,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,397,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

