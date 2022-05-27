Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 78,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 138,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 49.36, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

