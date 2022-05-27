MimbleWimbleCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $284.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00010007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $31.45 million and $284.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00196314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00320341 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,839,781 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

