Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.34. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,397 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.
About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
