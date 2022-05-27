Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.17

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $17.34. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,397 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIGO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

