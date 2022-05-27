Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) CFO Sells $155,051.16 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.