Michael Young Acquires 5,500 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Young bought 452 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $967.28.

On Monday, May 16th, Michael Young bought 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Better Choice in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

