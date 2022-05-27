Michael Young Acquires 5,500 Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) Director Michael Young bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Young bought 452 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $967.28.
- On Monday, May 16th, Michael Young bought 7,000 shares of Better Choice stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.
Several brokerages have commented on BTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Better Choice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Better Choice from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Better Choice Company Profile (Get Rating)
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Choice (BTTR)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.