MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE MGP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,148,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 97.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

