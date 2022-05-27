Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at $28,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $459,361. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCB opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

