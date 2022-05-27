Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0143

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $72.91 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,854.14 or 1.00032967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, "Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name "Hero" token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future"

Buying and Selling Metahero

