Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

FB stock traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $518.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

