Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $194.58. 698,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.30. The company has a market cap of $526.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

