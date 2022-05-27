Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Sio Capital Management LLC

Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,661 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 5.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 481,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,219,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

