Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00198731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002870 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001241 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00316051 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

