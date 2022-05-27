Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles.

