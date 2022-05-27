Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $410.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

