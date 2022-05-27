Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0020 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $124,149.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

