Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 357,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
Max Resource Company Profile (CVE:MXR)
