MAX Exchange Token Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $35,285.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,942.59 or 0.99927254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00096486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00122593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00199895 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032736 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.