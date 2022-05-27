Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 6,120 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Popular by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.97. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

