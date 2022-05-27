Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 5,863 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

